Julia Lemigova Is the First LGBTQ+ Real Housewife to Ever Be Cast

Before her time on the Peacock reality series, Julia modeled in her native Russia. She won Miss. USSR in 1990. Though she was originally the runner-up in the pageant, the original winner was later disqualified for being underage.

She then represented the Soviet Union at the 1991 Miss Universe Pageant. She did not win the crown, but she was the second runner-up.

Following her time in the pageant circuit, Julia moved to Paris, and she opened Joiya Spa and she launched a spa and skincare brand called Russie Blanche. Julia continued modeling until 2005.