Now that 'RHOM' Is Back, Let's Check in on the Other "Canceled" 'Real Housewives' Shows

Though Bravo doesn't ever technically cancel Real Housewives shows, a few cities have been on a filming hiatus for quite some time (and, thus, are effectively off the air with no concrete future production plans).

Now that the once-"canceled" Real Housewives of Miami series is set to return on Peacock for a fourth season after an eight-year break, it may be time to check in on the other franchises we've lost.

Keep scrolling for the refresher on the other Housewives shows that are on a break.