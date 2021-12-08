What Are the Current Ages of the 'RHOC' Season 16 Cast?

After a long hiatus and a major cast shake-up, The Real Housewives of Orange County has officially returned to Bravo for Season 16. Returning stars Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson are joined by Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong in the cast.

Season 16 also marks the long-awaited return of Heather Dubrow, who originally starred on the reality series from Season 7 until Season 11.