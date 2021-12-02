Is 'RHOC' Season 16 Addition Nicole James Married?

After months of anticipation and a serious shake-up in the cast, The Real Housewives of Orange County returned for Season 16 on Dec. 1. Long-standing stars Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson are joined by former cast member Heather Dubrow and new orange holders Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong for the season.

Though she's not holding the citrus fruit in the opening credits, nor is she billed as a full-time cast member, Nicole James (née Weise) is already at the center of the drama on Season 16.