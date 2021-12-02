Does 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Cast Member Noella Bergener Have Any Kids?By Toni Sutton
Dec. 2 2021, Published 9:07 a.m. ET
Audiences were first introduced to Noella Bergener back on Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County as a friend of Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s. She described her close friend as “the life of the party,” “unapologetically herself,” and one who “doesn’t hold anything back.”
Now Noella will be starring in the new season of the show.
According to her Bravo bio, the new season will see Noella’s world “turned upside down” after her husband unexpectedly files for divorce, threatening her future financially. Viewers will definitely get to know Noella much better in the new season of RHOC.
Her divorce will likely be at the forefront of her storyline. Keep reading to find out how many kids she has and how she's currently holding up during this tough time in her life.
Noella Bergener has two kids — a son and a daughter.
Noella has recently been making headlines because she’s getting a divorce. One of the questions that will most likely be explored this season on the RHOC is what Noella's financial future will look like since she has a son and a daughter to take care of. Her oldest child, Coco, is from a previous marriage, and Noella shares 2-year-old son James Jr. with her soon-to-be ex-husband.
According to Us Weekly, in the legal separation documents Noella filed, she asked for monthly spousal support and wants sole custody of James Jr., granting James only visitation rights. On Thanksgiving, Noella took to her Instagram page and posted a photo of herself holding her son and daughter.
Alongside the photo she wrote, "My mom insisted we make today special as a family which I’ve been dreading because honestly, I am still in mourning for the breakup of my family."
She continued, "This is the first holiday since he left. I’ve tried my whole life to show my best. My journey with RHOC is teaching me that maybe my ‘best’ isn’t projecting perfection but rather embracing the imperfect.
"I am incredibly blessed with amazing help for my mental and emotional health and the love and support of family and friends. However, I think it is important to admit today is hard for me. If it’s hard for you too please know that I see you and we will get through this together. Happy Thanksgiving."
From her post, it's apparent that her impending divorce has been pretty tough on her and her family. But it also seems that she's getting all the love and support she needs to stay strong and be there for her kids. We can't wait to learn more about Noella in Season 16 of RHOC.
The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 begins on Dec. 1, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.