The Real Reason Why Heather Dubrow Is Coming Back to 'RHOC'By Gina Vaynshteyn
Jun. 16 2021, Published 8:26 p.m. ET
Thirteen hours ago, Heather Dubrow posted an Instagram photo of herself aptly holding an orange. Her caption? "IS IT TRUE ??? I’M COMING BACK TO RHOC ???" And the answer is yes. Yup, Heather is coming back to Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 16, and most people are popping their bottles of celebratory Champagne.
If you're not familiar with the situation, Heather left the show back in 2017, and the decision was all her own. She gave a statement to Bravo at the time, announcing, "After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOC this season. These past 5 years have been an incredible journey and I'm so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture."
She concluded by saying, "However, at this point in my life, I have decided to go in another direction and do what’s best for my family and career. Should I change my mind, I thank Andy Cohen, Evolution and Bravo for telling me that the door is always open."
And they weren't lying! It really was always open, and Heather waltzed right back in. Here's everything you need to know about her return.
Why is Heather Dubrow returning to 'RHOC'?
Heather Dubrow explained to Andy Cohen (of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen) why she's returning to RHOC, saying how the timing is right, and that her family is in a "different place." She told Andy on her podcast, Heather Dubrow's World, "Timing is a big deal. Now things are a little bit different. My family's in a different place. My kids are a little bit older. The pandemic has sort of given me a different perspective on things."
She added, "And then I started thinking about, 'How many times do you get to go back and try something again?" Andy agreed with her, and said, "It's just, time has passed and it's cool because, also, I'm excited for people to see your life has changed. We haven't seen your house [the Dubrow Chateau], really. Your kids are in a totally different place." Heather also confirmed that her husband (Dr. Terry Dubrow) and four kids (who are so grown up now!) all agreed to be on the show.
There's been a quite the cast shakeup for Season 16: According to Variety, Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas will not be returning to RHOC. It's been reported that two new women will be joining the crew.
The response to Heather's return has been mostly positive. "OMG HEATHER DUBROW IS RETURNING ?!?!?! THIS IS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE," one person tweeted.
Another wrote, "Heather Dubrow returning to #RHOC is the best news I've heard all year."
What has Heather Dubrow been up to?
After Heather departed RHOC, she started acting again and guest starred in an episode of the show Young & Hungry in 2017. This was also around the same time she started up her two podcasts, Heather Dubrow's World, and Dr and Mrs. Guinea Pig with her husband. She and Terry also wrote The Dubrow Diet: Interval Eating to Lose Weight and Feel Ageless as well as The Dubrow Keto Fusion Diet. The two are quite the wellness gurus.
While we've settled on following Heather and her family on social media over the last few years, we're way more excited that she'll be back on air.
Stay tuned for a RHOC Season 16 premiere date on Bravo.