The Real Reason Why Heather Dubrow Is Coming Back to 'RHOC'

Thirteen hours ago, Heather Dubrow posted an Instagram photo of herself aptly holding an orange. Her caption? "IS IT TRUE ??? I’M COMING BACK TO RHOC ???" And the answer is yes. Yup, Heather is coming back to Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 16, and most people are popping their bottles of celebratory Champagne.

If you're not familiar with the situation, Heather left the show back in 2017, and the decision was all her own. She gave a statement to Bravo at the time, announcing, "After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOC this season. These past 5 years have been an incredible journey and I'm so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture."

She concluded by saying, "However, at this point in my life, I have decided to go in another direction and do what’s best for my family and career. Should I change my mind, I thank Andy Cohen, Evolution and Bravo for telling me that the door is always open."

And they weren't lying! It really was always open, and Heather waltzed right back in. Here's everything you need to know about her return.

Why is Heather Dubrow returning to 'RHOC'?

Heather Dubrow explained to Andy Cohen (of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen) why she's returning to RHOC, saying how the timing is right, and that her family is in a "different place." She told Andy on her podcast, Heather Dubrow's World, "Timing is a big deal. Now things are a little bit different. My family's in a different place. My kids are a little bit older. The pandemic has sort of given me a different perspective on things."

She added, "And then I started thinking about, 'How many times do you get to go back and try something again?" Andy agreed with her, and said, "It's just, time has passed and it's cool because, also, I'm excited for people to see your life has changed. We haven't seen your house [the Dubrow Chateau], really. Your kids are in a totally different place." Heather also confirmed that her husband (Dr. Terry Dubrow) and four kids (who are so grown up now!) all agreed to be on the show.

Source: Instagram

There's been a quite the cast shakeup for Season 16: According to Variety, Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas will not be returning to RHOC. It's been reported that two new women will be joining the crew. The response to Heather's return has been mostly positive. "OMG HEATHER DUBROW IS RETURNING ?!?!?! THIS IS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE," one person tweeted.

OMG HEATHER DUBROW IS RETURNING ?!?!?! THIS IS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE #RHOC



pic.twitter.com/EIwHjZYwYl — avivas leg (@bluestonemanorr) June 16, 2021

Another wrote, "Heather Dubrow returning to #RHOC is the best news I've heard all year."

Heather Dubrow returning to #RHOC is the best news I've heard all year 🥂 pic.twitter.com/qwifK0wAGR — Hev ✨ (@heathert4ylor) June 16, 2021