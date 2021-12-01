Heather Dubrow on Daughter Max Dubrow's "Very Honest and Completely Uncensored" Book (EXCLUSIVE)

When viewers last saw Heather Dubrow on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 11, the fan favorite and her husband, Terry Dubrow, were in the process of building their Crystal Cove dream home, and raising their four young children, Max, Nicholas, Katarina, and Collette Dubrow.

Heather announced that she was returning to the hit reality series for Season 16 in 2021, and a lot has changed for the native New Yorker during her five-year break from the show.