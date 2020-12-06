'RHOC' Fans Have Taken to Twitter to Demand Kelly Dodd's Firing From the Show

In April 2020, the star came under controversy for describing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as "God's way of thinning the herd." In October 2020, she garnered criticism for attending her bridal shower in a "Drunk Wives Matter" hat. She also tried to downplay the devastating impacts of substance abuse by accusing Braunwyn Windham-Burke of feigning alcoholism. So, did she get fired?

Dozens of viewers are calling for Kelly Dodd 's removal from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

An increasing number of 'RHOC' fans believe that Kelly Dodd should get fired.

Kelly has yet to be fired from RHOC. However, some believed that the decision was going to be announced on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which aired on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. The rumors turned out to be false.

Kelly did, however, address her previous acts of misconduct on WWHL. The star issued an apology for making controversial remarks about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, acknowledging that she shouldn't have described it as "God's way of thinning the herd" on social media.

"Of course I regret saying that. [...] At the time it was a question, like, 'Why are all these people dying?' I didn't realise [...] it was a question [...] 'Why do pandemics happen like this?' Is it God's way of thinning the herd?'" Kelly told show host Andy Cohen.

"It was a stupid thing for me to say, it was insensitive, and I apologise if I hurt or offended anybody, [because] it wasn't really my intention. I got freaked out about it. In hindsight it was the stupidest thing I've ever said," Kelly added. In the past, Kelly also stirred up trouble by claiming that nobody in Orange County, Calif., was dying from coronavirus. She also criticized the idea of having to wear masks in public to protect others.

To make matters worse, Kelly's mother, Bobbi Meza, was admitted to an intensive care unit after contracting COVID-19 in the fall of 2020. Asked about how she feels about her insensitive remarks in light of her mother's health struggles, Kelly revealed that she and her mother are estranged. As she remarked, she learned that she has successfully recovered after talking to her on Thanksgiving.

During the appearance on WWHL, she also addressed the controversy sparked by the "Drunk Wives Matter" hat. As she explained, she didn't buy the hat, emphasizing that it was a gift. "I believe in equality, I believe in Black Lives Matter, and if I offended anybody by thinking that I was mocking Black Lives Matter, I don't want to hurt [...] I believe in Black Lives Matter," she added.

Kelly made insensitive comments about Braunwyn's struggles with substance abuse as well. As she told WWHL host Andy, she believed that Braunwyn's attempts to become sober were contrived — and that she understood that the socialite agreed to open up about her struggles with alcoholism in a bid to land her own show.