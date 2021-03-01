Gwen Stefani Is Being Replaced by Nick Jonas on 'The Voice' Next Season

The most recent season of The Voice revealed the less-than-shocking news that coach Gwen Stefani , who returned to the show after a four-season hiatus, won’t have a seat for the NBC competition’s spring 2021 installment.

Nick Jonas announced that he will once again be taking over for Gwen in Season 20 (who filled the vacancy left by longtime coach Adam Levine ).

Although we'll certainly be sad to see Gwen go, The Voice fans will undoubtedly be excited to see Nick Jonas back in the judge's chair, especially considering how successful he was back in Season 18.

With Season 20 set to air fairly soon, Gwen will once again be stepping away from the vocal competition series, relegating her chair to the Jonas Brothers band member.

The mother of three made her debut in Season 7 alongside Adam, OG mentor and boyfriend Blake Shelton, and Pharrell Williams, then came back for Seasons 9, 12, 17, and 19. She was also featured as a part-time advisor on Seasons 8 and 10.

If you look back at the 50-year-old’s history on the show, she’s never stuck around as a coach for consecutive seasons. Given her recent engagement to fellow judge Blake Shelton, the release of a new single, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," in 2020, as well as seemingly working on a new project according to a recent tweet , it makes sense that Gwen's plate is full and she can't exactly focus on judging The Voice as much as she once did.

Last time, new 'Voice' coach Nick Jonas got a not-so-nice welcome from Blake Shelton.

Blake, who’s been on The Voice since Season 1, playfully took a dig at Nick during the Scream Queens alum's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the lead-up to Season 18.

"Nick Jonas! How you doin', buddy? I heard you're going to be a new coach on The Voice and I wanted to say congratulations, I guess. But second of all, voice some concerns that I have," the country star said in a pre-recorded message.

"I have to look through the rules because this is my TV show. I'm not sure that you're even old enough to be a coach on The Voice, but I'm certain that you're going to get your butt kicked."

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Nick’s other NBC colleagues, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, greeted him with a little more gusto. "Hey, what's up, Nick? Kelly here. I just want to say congratulations," the talk show host stated in her own video. "I do definitely feel like the two Texans should team up and form an alliance. I'm just saying."

John added, "Nick Jonas! It's John Legend: your new coworker. Welcome to The Voice. I just have to tell you one thing: our mission is to destroy Blake Shelton. We'll have to form an alliance: me, you, Kelly. We team up. We beat Blake. Nothing else matters, okay? Deal? I'll see you soon."

Nick told Ellen that he’s "so excited" to be joining the Emmy Award-winning series — and made sure to get the last laugh when it came to Blake. "Just to be clear, Blake, I'm going to kick your ass," the singer declared. "As weird as it is, Blake, that I'm so young, it's exciting to now have a 20-year career."

Could Nick be Blake’s new Adam? We can’t wait to watch these two banter!