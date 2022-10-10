Blake Shelton and Camila Cabello Are the Best Thing About Season 22 of 'The Voice'

Everyone knows that the only thing more entertaining than the talented contestants on The Voice is the banter between the coaches. And Season 22 is no exception.

The fall 2022 premiere saw the return of a Voice veteran. Gwen Stefani made her comeback after a years-long hiatus from the show. This season, Gwen is joined by her husband, OG coach Blake Shelton, and John Legend. In addition, the panel of coaches welcomed a newcomer — Camila Cabello.