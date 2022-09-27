Camila Cabello Went From Auditioning for ‘The Voice’ to Coaching on the Show

Yep! Much to the surprise of the other coaches on The Voice (which debuted its first season in 2011), Camila said during an NBC Insider interview that she once tried out on the show.

The revelation came when Blake asked the “Don’t Go Yet” singer why she didn’t audition for The Voice.

“The truth is, I actually did audition for The Voice,” Camila replied.

Cue the surprised reactions from the other coaches!

“What?!” Gwen Stefani gasped.

“Did you really?” Blake Shelton asked.

“Oh, wow!” exclaimed John Legend.