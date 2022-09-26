‘The Voice’ Disappeared From Hulu's Next-Day Lineup — What Happened?

In addition to returning coaches Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend, the series welcomed Camila Cabello to the coach's chair for the first time. The switch came after Kelly Clarkson announced she wouldn’t return to the series for Season 22.

Longtime Voice viewers likely noticed another change to its structure in the new season. After the season premiere aired on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, the episode wasn’t available on Hulu the following day as fans have become accustomed to.