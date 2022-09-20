'The Voice' Is Back for Season 22 — Can You Stream It Live on Peacock?

As of September 2022, the show is back for its 22nd season. "Bam Bam" singer Camila Cabello acts as a first-time judge on the show, joining the likes of fellow musicians and Voice veterans Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani.

Fans are excited to keep up with the new season, but this modern age of streaming services gives TV watchers so many different avenues to check out new episodes. That being said, can Peacock subscribers watch The Voice live? Keep reading to find out.