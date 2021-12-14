John Legend Just Took a New Job That Has Fans Questioning Whether He'll Leave 'The Voice'

In a groovy reveal video, John and Planet Hollywood shared the joyous news that 24 live shows will take place between April 22, 2022, and Oct. 29, 2022. The venue promised "a beautiful, soulful concert experience, showcasing Legend’s greatest hits," per a press release obtained by Rolling Stone.

"Get ready for Love in Las Vegas!" the crooner shared on Instagram. "My 2022 Vegas residency featuring your favorite songs from my entire career … full band ... beautiful show ... magical night."