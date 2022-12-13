Power to the People — Here's How to Vote for Your Fave Contestant on 'The Voice'!

For more than a decade, viewers have watched contestants on The Voice battle it out to win over the hearts (and ears) of the star-studded panel of coaches. It isn’t until the end of the competition that the power is put in the hands of the people to vote for a winner from the comfort of their own homes.

The voting window for Season 22 of The Voice has unfortunately already closed. With this said, the deal is pretty much sealed — and on Tuesday, Dec. 13, a winner is revealed.