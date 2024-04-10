Home > Television > The Voice 'The Voice' Schedule Change Has Fans Panicking — Here's How to Watch According to NBC, 'The Voice' will be doing things a little differently for Season 25. By Melissa Willets Apr. 10 2024, Published 11:08 a.m. ET Source: NBC

Nothing is worse than looking forward to your favorite show all day long, through a boring meeting at work, or while putting crabby kids to bed, only to settle onto the sofa with your favorite snack or beverage, clad in comfy clothes — and realize the program is not even on!

Such was the case with the popular NBC reality singing show The Voice when on April 9, 2024, fans learned the show wouldn't be airing on Tuesday night as they anticipated. But don't panic, friends! Here's what's going on with The Voice's schedule change so you can plan ahead next time.

Source: NBC

So, what's up with the 'Voice' schedule change?

According to NBC, The Voice will be doing things a little differently for Season 25. Not only did we get new judges, including Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper, but instead of airing two episodes back-to-back Monday and Tuesday nights during the Knockouts and Playoffs portion of the competition, fans are only getting one episode per week from this point on in the month of April.

So, that means you can catch new episodes of The Voice on Monday nights on NBC at the usual time of 8 p.m. ET. You can also stream the new episodes on Peacock the next day — just stay away from spoilers until you get a chance to watch!

The Monday episodes are still two hours long, so we get to kick back and relax and enjoy some entertainment for an extended time after a difficult return to the work or school week on Mondays.

However, you'll have to wait an entire week to see the follow-up episode. How will we survive this schedule change, which may have had something to do with the talented panel of judges' schedules? Well, the good news is that this only a temporary schedule change.

Starting Monday, May 6, The Voice enters its home stretch, per NBC, and will start airing two live episodes per week. We'll get to see the performances on Mondays and the results shows on Tuesdays. Yeah, so basically, this news is a reason to live! Meanwhile, May 20 and 21 mark the finale episodes of The Voice when a winner will be crowned.