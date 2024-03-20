Home > Television > The Voice From Viral Sensations to 'The Voice': Meet Twins Justin and Jeremy Garcia! California twins Justin and Jeremy Garcia aren't just your average high school seniors — they're also fan-favorite contestants on 'The Voice'! By Allison DeGrushe PUBLISHED Mar. 20 2024, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Season 25 of The Voice is in full swing and presenting a cascade of tough decisions. During the March 19 episode, the Battle Rounds kick off with a notable collaboration featuring the trio of talented teens from Dan + Shay's team: Frank Garcia alongside twins Justin and Jeremy Garcia.

Their rendition of Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons" captivates the audience, earning a resounding standing ovation from all four coaches. Eventually, Dan + Shay choose to advance Frank to the Knockout Rounds. However, a delightful twist unfolds as Reba McEntire, who's advocated for the twins from the start, steals Justin and Jeremy Garcia for her team. So, with the Garcia twins still in the competition, let's delve deeper into their journey!

Source: Casey Durkin/NBC

Who are Justin and Jeremy Garcia from 'The Voice'?

Let's meet Justin and Jeremy Garcia, the dynamic duo from the San Francisco Bay area! These 17-year-old twins are the epitome of cool, juggling their lives as high school seniors while rocking the stage together. For those curious, they are musical powerhouses, mastering instruments like the piano and guitar all on their own.

But hold up, before they were belting out tunes and strumming chords, they were busting moves! They skyrocketed to viral fame as the iconic "Hey Ya Twins." Their dance routine to OutKast's catchy song "Hey Ya" racked up over 8 million views on YouTube! And just when you thought they couldn't get any better, the twins posted an adorable performance to Bruno Mars' "The Lazy Song," amassing over 10 million views.

Source: Trae Patton/NBC

Fast forward to 2019, and the twins decided to dive headfirst into the music scene. In July of that same year, they blew everyone away with a stunning cover of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, flaunting their piano and guitar skills.

And guess what? They haven't slowed down since! Their repertoire includes covers of hits like Ed Sheeran's "Life Goes On," Olivia Rodrigo's debut single "Drivers License," and James Arthur's chart-topper "Say You Won't Let Go."

The twins blow the judges away with their cover of a One Direction song.

During their blind audition in the February 27 episode of The Voice, the Garcia twins take turns belting out verses from One Direction's "Story of My Life" before harmonizing in the chorus. Their riveting performance grabs the attention of coaches Chance the Rapper, Reba McEntire, and Dan + Shay, leading to a three-chair turn.

"That was unbelievable!" Shay exclaims. "Man, that was a fantastic performance. From the first time I heard you guys harmonizing, and I found out it was two people, I was like, 'We gotta turn around — this sounds amazing!'"

Chance the Rapper also wastes no time in showing his appreciation for the Garcia twins' "super developed" on-stage groove, being the first to swivel his chair only seconds into their set.

Reba, in particular, makes a heartfelt pitch to convince the Garcias to join her team. "I turned around because I grew up in a singing family," she explains. "It takes me back to my childhood. I absolutely love your enthusiasm; the way you look at each other when you're singing like — 'We're really here, and this is so much fun!' — I was really moved by it."

