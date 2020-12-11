What's Olivia Rodrigo's Relationship Status? The Star of 'HSMTMTS' Might Be Single

In February 2019, she joined the cast of the highly anticipated High School Musical: The Musical: The Series . In 2020, she appeared in The Disney Family Singalong, Earth to Ned, and many others. So, has Olivia had time to go on dates at all? Does she have a boyfriend?

Actress and Disney star Olivia Rodrigo first appeared in Bizaardvark in 2016— and there's been no stopping her since.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have sparked dating rumors on many occasions.

Olivia's relationship status is unknown. Judging by her latest social media activity, there's a chance she is either single — or has become an expert at hiding romantic relationships. However, this hasn't stopped fans from concocting some elaborate theories about whom she might be dating right now. Many believe that she and HSMTMTS co-star Joshua Bassett could be an item. Others claim that she and Cameron Kasky might be more than just friends.

In HSMTMTS, Olivia plays Nini, an ambitious musical theater geek who lands the role of Gabriella in the school production of High School Musical without breaking a sweat. Although she hopes for the show to provide some much-needed escape from the drama caused by her ex-boyfriend, Ricky (Joshua Bassett), things soon take a different turn. After learning about Nini's plans to feature in the musical, Ricky decides to audition as well. Of course, he lands the role of Troy.

Olivia and Joshua's chemistry didn't go unnoticed by fans, many of whom have taken it to Twitter to share their opinions on where things might stand between the stars. "So are Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett dating in real life or not because like...that kiss was definitely not acting #hsmtms," tweeted a person. "I, Kayla, strongly believe in the Jolivia supremacy and truly think that Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo are dating and are endgame," wrote another fan.

Joshua makes regular appearances on Olivia's Instagram as well. What's more, they also share a passion for music. Olivia released the music video for "All I Want" — which also made it to the soundtrack of HSMTMTS — in March 2020. Meanwhile, Joshua released his debut single, "Common Sense," in April 2020.

Although their shared interests and on-screen chemistry might have led some fans to think that the stars are dating, Olivia and Joshua claim that they are just friends.

