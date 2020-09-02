Has Rihanna Seriously Dated Anyone After Breaking up With Hassan Jameel?

Being a celebrity has its perks: nearly limitless income potential, a number of brands willing to pay you just for collaborations, and getting access to some of the most exclusive events in the world. If you're willing to double down on your celeb status and actually try to care about the work you're doing, then you tend to be more successful than most. Just look at Rihanna now with her Fenty Beauty, which even trumps the net worth of her uber-rich ex boyfriend's wealth.

What's Hassan Jameel, Rihanna's ex boyfriend, up to now?

Remember when I talked about all of the perks of being a celebrity? Well it also has a lot of downsides too, namely anyone and everyone is really concerned with who you're sleeping with. It's a lot like high school in that regard. But seriously, you'll never be able to escape the ever watchful eye of photographers who are hoping to capture a glimpse of you hand in hand with a person, looking like you're in the throes of romance.

That's exactly what happened with Rihanna and Hassan Jameel a few years back, when some pics of them cavorting together in a hot tub began cropping up online. Everyone wanted to know who this mystery man was, as Rihanna commands a large fan base of even the most successful and high profile folks in the world. Drake isn't shy about his love for the woman, and she's even been spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio. That's a heck of a relationship resume.

Hassan Jameel is taking one for the entire team by breaking up with Rihanna so she can put the heartbreak energy into an album. A man. https://t.co/fbQTxX3iKg — Agron (@Agronveliu97) January 18, 2020

Hassan Jameel, while nowhere near as well known as Rihanna, is actually part of the 12th richest Arab family in the world and has a net worth of $1.9 billion.

His family owns Abdul Latif Jameel, a distributor for Toyota Motors in the Middle East. I don't know if you've ever traveled to Middle Eastern countries, but the reliable Japanese automobiles are some of the best-selling vehicles in the region, so the Jameels are enjoying a sizable amount of profits. Not to mention they also sponsor a Saudi Football League named after their own family moniker.

Rihanna has ended her relationship with Hassan Jameel. #wifiwrld pic.twitter.com/Mc03hXReO2 — Isaac Lance Anning (@wifiwrld) January 18, 2020

However, the two split in January of 2020 after nearly three years, and rumor has it that the cultural divide between the two strained Hassan's relationship with his family. It's said that Hassan's parents had pictured him with someone more "reserved" than RiRi. While it's difficult to confirm whether or not the familial strife is true, anyone with a traditional background can attest to this type of phenomenon.

From personal experience, I've seen a lot of my Arab Muslim friends receive blowback from their parents because the person they were thinking of marrying had their genealogy traced back to a different village in the "home country." I'm Albanian and when I brought up the idea of marriage to the woman who'd become my spouse to my parents, I got a lecture from my dad about the "dangers" of mixing cultures which I summarily told him was a waste of his breath.