Rihanna Spotted With A$AP Rocky After Split From Billionaire Businessman Hassan Jameel

Countless fans would agree that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky looked pretty cozy when they were photographed chatting it up at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert on Friday, Jan. 17 in New York City. That same day, it was reported (via E! News) that the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur ended her three-year relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

So, is RiRi possibly rebounding with the rapper? While some may think they're just friends, others suspect that there's more going on between them — especially since they've sparked dating rumors in the past. Are they really together?

Source: Getty

Is Rihanna currently dating A$AP Rocky? Fans are understandably suspicious about the chemistry between the two entertainers. Not only were they laughing at the benefit concert, but the two were recently seen looking close at the British Fashion Awards. Plus, they were romantically linked in 2013 when they were reportedly seen showing some PDA in New York. But at the time, A$AP Rocky dismissed the rumors and said: "I don't even look at her like that. She's sexy, but I'm good."

Six years later, fans are wondering if the rapper may have changed his mind. But early in 2019, he reportedly confirmed that he was in a committed relationship with a model, and Rihanna also revealed that she'd been seeing someone else exclusively as well.

So, who is Rihanna dating right now? Fans of the singer know that she likes to keep her relationships private. However, in her November 2019 cover issue for Vogue, she did confirm that she was seeing someone. She said: "Yeah, I'm dating. I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it's going really well, so I'm happy."

Source: Getty/Instagram

Though she didn't elaborate further or name names, it didn't take fans long to figure out who she meant. On the night before she did her Vogue interview, she and her mom were spotted at a restaurant with her rumored (now ex) boyfriend and Hassan.

One source said: "They enjoyed a full dinner of Mason's signature seafood & steak plates with wine and specialty cocktails. At one point, they were arm in arm. They stayed a good few hours of the night until dark." The couple has been photographed numerous times together in the last three years. They were first linked in 2017, when they were seen making out in Spain. Rihanna's father also confirmed at the time that she was in a new relationship.

He said: "She told me she had a new boyfriend about a month ago, but I didn't know who he was... He’s going to have to buckle up, she’s a hard-working girl, she’s very independent and ambitious. Nobody can tell her what to do."

Who is Rihanna's ex-boyfriend, Hassan Jameel? Well, he's way more than just a Saudi businessman. He's the Deputy President and Vice Chairman of domestic Saudi Arabia operations of Abdul Latif Jameel (a family-owned distribution company for Toyota). He also has a passion for philanthropy and is currently the president of the family's charity, Community Jameel.

According to Forbes, his family is among the richest in the Arab world. In fact, in 2017, his family ranked fourth with a collective net worth of over $2.2 billion.

Does Rihanna have plans to get married in the future? When the businesswoman was asked about the possibility of getting married in the future, she hesitated, but then she said: "Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?"