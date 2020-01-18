Are Rihanna and Jameel Still Together? New Reports Suggest a Split

Rihanna is a notoriously private person. What details she lets slip about her personal life are usually calculated to a T. So the fact that reports of the singer and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel have split is prompting all sorts of questions from fans.

On Jan. 17, Us Weekly reported that Rihanna and Hassan have ended their relationship after three years together. Before their split, Rihanna barely mentioned her boyfriend — a wealthy businessman from Saudi Arabia — when talking about him.

According to Cosmopolitan, the pair were spotted kissing in Spain way back in 2017. They've been spotted by paparazzi and seen together at public events sparingly since then — but their fairly private relationship had been subject to several rounds of rumors before now that they split.

Rihanna opened up about her relationship with Jameel last summer. Back in June of this year, Rihanna opened up a little about how she's feeling in her new relationship to Interview Magazine. "It matters to me," she said. "It was like, 'I need to make time for this. Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well."

Sounds like this relationship is really important to Rihanna, and honestly, we're just so happy for her! In a brand new cover interview with Vogue, she doesn't name names, but she seems to confirm that she and Jameel are still going strong. "Yeah, I'm dating," she says. "I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it's going really well, so I'm happy."

Truly, I love that Rihanna doesn't talk about anyone else in her interviews, not even her partner. She knows it should all be about her all of the time. That's power. Rihanna got into plenty of juicy stuff in the Vogue interview, including politics and why she turned down that Super Bowl halftime show.

When asked if it's true that she didn't take the gig in support of Colin Kaepernick, she says, "Absolutely. I couldn't dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn't be a sellout. I couldn't be an enabler. There's things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way." I knew I liked her.

Even though Rihanna opened up quite a bit, it wouldn't be a Rihanna interview without a few of her signature shrugs and mysterious statements. And she remained tight-lipped when it came to the rumor of her pregnancy.

Rihanna faced pregnancy rumors when she was with Hassad. In a Vogue interview, she put her desire for kids in no uncertain terms: "Yes, she wants kids. 'Without a doubt.'" So that's exciting to hear! And because being a celebrity isn't hard enough, along with the previous swirling breakup rumors were rumors of RiRi's pregnancy.