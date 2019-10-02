Lady Gaga Teased a New Album Seven Months Ago and It Still Isn't Out Yet. What Gives?

Whether you've been a fan of Lady Gaga since she released "The Fame" in 2008, or if you merely became a "Little Monster" upon watching A Star Is Born, pop music fanatics across the globe are anticipating the singer-songwriter's next album. And since 2019 is almost over, fans are still wondering "will Lady Gaga release a new album in 2019?" She teased one earlier this year, and still hasn't followed through on it. To be honest, I'm a little disappointed. It's fine.

You may recall about seven months ago in March 2019, when Gaga said she was "pregnant with her next studio album." According to Fader, she had plans to call it "LG6." And since she bothered announcing that it was in the works, it kind of felt as though the album was coming relatively soon after. It's now October, Gaga, and you still haven't released the album. What gives?

It seems like Gaga's been quite busy these last few months. There's a reason she's won six Grammys, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe — Gaga is busy as heck. She began a residency in Las Vegas, Nev. a few months back, in May 2019. So, since she's performing several nights a week, she may be a little pressed for time. It's understandable, I suppose.

But it seems like Gaga's busy in the social department, too. About two months ago, it was rumored that Gaga was dating Dan Horton, a well-regarded sound engineer. The couple was seen kissing during brunch at an eatery called Granville in Studio City, Calif. They were spotted sitting in the front of the restaurant, and they didn't seem like they cared if onlookers saw. And while we're glad she's found love, we're really just ready to fall in love with her new album.

Lady Gaga's new "album baby" could be due in December 2019, and if it is, she's rumored to have stellar collaborators. Think about it: Gaga announced that she was "pregnant" with her studio album all the way back in March.

If her studio album has the same gestation period as a human, that would mean that her album is going to come out nine months after March, in December. It's a wild theory, but hey — I'm really just hoping for the best here.

Prior to Gaga's "album pregnancy" announcement, per Fader, fans were noticing that Gaga took to Insta and followed Bloodpop, an OG collaborator, as well as Rihanna. Many took this to mean she might be working with them on the new project. Also, in 2018, pop producer, SOPHIE, as well as Berlin-based DJ, Boys Noize implied they were getting in on it too, according to Billboard. It was a pop music fever dream that never came true.

She recently joked about naming it "ADELE," but that probably won't happen. On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Gaga took to Twitter, claiming she is going to name her sixth studio album "ADELE," contrary to its original name, "LG6." Say what? According to Vulture, this was most likely in response to demanding fans, who wouldn't stop asking her about the new album. Many also speculate she might know someone else named Adele, but it's probably the former.

