The Dolan Twins Create Their Own Lipsticks With Rihanna's Fenty Beauty

Look out, because a lipstick collection by major YouTube influencers may be on its way. Well… sort of. The Dolan Twins, aka Grayson and Ethan, made a name for themselves on social media as a pair of good-looking brothers who create weekly videos, which include pranks, their day-to-day lives, and challenges. While fans are used to seeing the 19-year-olds collaborate with other influencers, we were not expecting them to dip their toes into the beauty industry.

Taking a page out of their friend James Charles’ book, the Dolan Twins were asked to collaborate with Fenty Beauty. You know, Rihanna’s makeup company. Yes, we’re very serious. The boys were put to the test in their latest video and were tasked with creating a lipstick collection that would meet executives' standards. Surprisingly, they seemed to have picked up a few makeup tips and tricks from their beauty influencer friends over the years.

Source: YouTube

Would Rihanna approve? The Dolan Twins collaborate with Fenty Beauty. The popular YouTube duo was first tasked with performing makeovers on patrons at Sephora. And, the boys actually didn’t do as bad as some might think. They even knew what primer was used for. Basically, James would be one #ProudSister.

Next, the pair went into the Fenty Beauty makeup lab in San Francisco to create their own lipstick shades from scratch. Grayson created a matte green color he named “Haunted Green,” which was “inspired by ghouls and jack-o'-lanterns." If you’re guessing that Halloween is his favorite holiday, you’d be correct.

Source: YouTube

Ethan created a greyish lipstick shade called “Muted Rainbow,” explaining that he combined every color in the lab. Well, we think beauty experts may call that a rookie mistake. The boys also created a purple shade together, which they named “Dolan Twins Purple Lipstick.” Adding, “It is very special to us.”

Fenty Beauty’s Twitter page broke down the exact shades used to create the Dolan Twins’ collection of lipsticks. “For all those curious: @GraysonDolan's shade= #MATTEMOISELLE in VIOLET FURY + BALLERINA BLACKOUT + YA DIG?!” Adding, “@EthanDolan's shade = #MATTEMOISELLE in TURKS & CAICOS + SAW-C. Muted Rainbow= pretty much all the #MATTEMOISELLE shades lmao.”

The boys’ final task was to present their finished products to a team of Fenty Beauty executives. After pitching their three-piece collection, which they would call “Crescent Moon,” the big-wigs spearheading the brand had a few critiques. The twins were told that they needed to “explore with more color” and “make wearable shades” for a diverse group of people.