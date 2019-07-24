Where Do the Dolan Twins Live? The Answer Is Pretty Obvious

Anyone who appreciates a good old-fashioned prank as much as I do is probably all too familiar with Ethan and Grayson Dolan, whom you might know as "The Dolan Twins." The identical hunky YouTubers have graced the internet for several years now, pulling off hilarious practical jokes like "Making My Brother Think We Got KICKED OUT Of Our House" and "SPRAY PAINTED HIS CAR PRANK!!"

Since the two New Jersey-born bros are — let's face it — two of YouTube's most comical sweethearts, you're probably wondering more about their personal lives. And if you've watched any of their videos from the past few years, however, you could most likely take an educated guess at where they live.

So where do the Dolan twins live? Spoiler alert: They live in Los Angeles, Calif. After watching enough of the Dolan twins' videos — as well as their collaborations with Emma Chamberlain — it's pretty clear that the Dolan twins currently live in California's biggest city. According to J14, Ethan and Grayson officially moved to the City of Angels after signing a contract with Brian Robert, the owner of AwesomenessTV, back in September 2015.

It should come as no surprise that the two up-and-coming stars fell in love with Los Angeles almost instantaneously. “I’m moving to LA and I’m really happy,” Grayson posted to his Twitter page at the time. Luckily, it seems like both of them are still incredibly pleased with their decision.

I'm moving to LA and I'm really happy — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) September 26, 2015

A number of the Dolan twins' videos take place in iconic Los Angeles spots. "Going UNDERCOVER To See What People Think About The Dolan Twins," for example, takes place on Hollywood Boulevard, and "Wearing ONLY Body Paint For A Day! Ft. Jeffree Star" features Grayson and Ethan walking around the city only wearing — you guessed it — body paint. It's definitely a must-see.

The Dolans didn't always live the big city life. In fact, their hometown of Long Valley, N.J., is incredibly rural. According to J14, Long Valley is a small town about an hour and 15 minute outside of New York City. It's 4.623 square miles, with a population of 1,879 people. Definitely much smaller than Los Angeles.

In the boys' 2015 video, "Time For a Change... (Our Story) // Dolan Twins" Ethan described their hometown in a few sentences. “There’s a bunch of cows, barns, and everything around us. It’s so country that if I wanted to go get eggs, I could just walk down the street to our local farm and get them. There’s not much to do there. Pretty much the only thing we did for fun is film videos," he said. Point taken.

Ethan and Grayson visit Long Valley pretty regularly, though. A few weeks back, Ethan 'grammed a photo of him standing in front of a gorgeous East Coast sunset. "Jersey was great:) (I’m not sleep deprived my bags are genetic)," he said.