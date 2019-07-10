OMG! Popular YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, 18, Sports a Baby Bump in Her Latest Video

“I’m pregnant,” Emma Chamberlain states in her latest YouTube vlog posted July 8. Cue all of social media wondering if fellow influencer Ethan Dolan is the father. “There is no dad. It was an immaculate conception type of situation,” the popular YouTuber tells fans. “It’s actually fake. As you guys know I’m not f--king pregnant.”

The 18-year-old rose to internet fame with her weekly videos being her seemingly authentic self, or as close as you can get on YouTube. With no makeup, her hair in a messy ponytail, a coffee in hand, and the celeb usually uttering the expletive f--k after every other word, Emma has created a massive fan base.

In her latest vlog, the influencer decides to don a silicone baby bump for the day. “I’m too scared of pregnancy. Today, I’m practicing being pregnant to prove to myself that it is not that scary. I’m just going to be living my day as a pregnant woman,” she explains to her followers.

Source: YouTube

Emma Chamberlain is (sort of) pregnant for one day. In typical Emma fashion, the teenager has to stop for coffee at her local L.A. shop before starting her day. Anxious about what the baristas will say to her when she walks in with a large pregnancy belly, she eventually musters up the courage to confront them with the news, to which they immediately start laughing.

Next, Emma heads to Target to buy baby clothes and pregnancy snacks for her little one. She explains to fans that she is extremely uncomfortable because everyone is staring at her in the store. Yikes! When she heads back to her house, she tries weird food combinations that pregnant women reportedly like to eat. And, we almost gagged when she actually ate Cheetos with strawberry yogurt.

Concluding her short video, she says: “I learned today that I like being pregnant.” Adding, “I don’t know about the physical elements of being pregnant, those are very easily the worst part, like, morning sickness and pain.”

Source: YouTube

She continues to explain to cameras that her initial concern with having a baby bump was that she wasn’t going to look good. However, this fake pregnancy belly halted that notion. “I actually look bomb as f--k,” she tells fans. “Therefore in about 10 years, catch me with a baby or something.”

Fans react on Twitter to Emma Chamberlain’s pregnancy news on Twitter. Once Emma posted her latest video on YouTube to her 8 million subscribers, Twitter went crazy reacting to the fake news. “Why do you look so f--king rad while pregnant, like, its not fair,” wrote on fan. Another added, “You look so cute being pregnant, like, be my mom you look so good dude and I bet it was a girl for sure haha.”

Source: YouTube

A lot of the star’s followers also pointed out the similarities between Ethan and Grayson Dolan aka The Dolan Twins’ recent video, which shows them in a womb simulator. “I’m sorry I gotta point this out it’s a bit of a coincidence that Emma Chamberlain posted a video about being pregnant and in the twins video they go into the womb,” tweeted one fan. “These vids were put out in the same week so they probably planned it and came up with the idea #Ethma.”