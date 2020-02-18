We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
gettyimages-1199314604-1582057372710.jpg
Source: Getty

Happy Birthday, Rihanna! Celebrate With These Classic RiRi Memes

By

We're currently gearing up for the most important holiday of the year: Rihanna's birthday! The superstar is turning 32 on Thursday, Feb. 20, and while we would love to party with wildly successful pop singer and entrepreneur in person — more than anything else on the planet — we sincerely doubt RiRi will be hitting up any old club or bar to commemorate 32 incredible years.