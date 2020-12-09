Olivia Jade's Boyfriend Was the Best Man at Spencer Pratt's Wedding

Lori and Mossimo were accused of paying $500,000 for each of their two daughters to get admitted to the University of Southern California.

Those who keep up with beauty, makeup, and lifestyle vloggers on YouTube already knew who Olivia Jade Giannulli was before Operation Varsity Blues , aka the 2019 college admissions scandal, broke. But, many were first introduced to the eldest offspring of actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli because of her association to the case.

She broke her silence on Red Table Talk in December of 2020, and one of her most ardent supporters has been her boyfriend .

For more than a year, Olivia did not discuss the case. She returned to her YouTube channel briefly in December of 2019.

Both Mossimo and Lori pled guilty in the spring of 2020, and they began their respective prison sentences in November.

Olivia and her younger sister, Isabella Giannulli, posed as members of the women's rowing team, despite having no experience in the sport.

Who is Olivia Jade's boyfriend? The pair has been together since before the Varsity Blues scandal broke (though they briefly broke up). Keep reading to find out what reality show you've seen him in before, and to find out why he got arrested in the early fall of 2020.

The 21-year-old social media influencer had been dating 24-year-old singer-songwriter Jackson Guthy for several months when the details of Operation Varsity Blues were released in March of 2019. Jackson is the son of makeup mogul Victoria Jackson, and he is a full-time musician.

Fans of the MTV series The Hills might recognize Jackson as Spencer Pratt's best man in his 2008 nuptials to Heidi Montag. Though he was just a preteen when he appeared on the show, he had a huge role in what was widely considered to be the reality TV wedding of the year. Jackson's next major TV appearance was when he performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011.

He later opened for Big Time Rush and Cher Lloyd. Former American Idol judge Randy Jackson worked with Jackson to put together a band. They created the group, North of Nine, and their first album came out in 2015. After beginning a relationship with Olivia in early 2019, their romance soon fizzled out. By May of 2019, a source confirmed to People that the two had gone their separate ways, but that their split was amicable.

"Jackson and Olivia were hanging out for several months but decided to just be friends," the insider shared to the outlet. If their original breakup had to do with the stresses of the scandal or Olivia's decision to retreat from the public eye, it didn't keep them apart for long. They publicly confirmed that they were back together on Instagram in August of 2019.

Since their brief hiccup, the pair has been going strong. Though Olivia took a hiatus from social media for five months after her parents were arrested, she has since posted with her beau for Valentine's Day.

