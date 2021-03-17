Rick Singer Is at the Center of Operation Varsity Blues — Where Is He Now?

Back in March of 2019, the college admissions scandal, which was officially called Operation Varsity Blues, dominated the headlines because it involved several celebrities and their offspring. Organized by CEO William "Rick" Singer , through payments to The Key Worldwide Foundation or The Edge College & Career Network, the scandal involved dozens of parents who were trying to help their children get into college through cheating.

With Singer's guidance, the parents committed fraud through bribes to increase test scores, through the front of charitable donations, or to pay off administrators and coaches to accept them as recruited athletes.

Many became transfixed on the operation when it became public, because privileged kids were able to take spots over more qualified applicants.