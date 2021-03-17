Rick Singer Is at the Center of Operation Varsity Blues — Where Is He Now?By Shannon Raphael
Back in March of 2019, the college admissions scandal, which was officially called Operation Varsity Blues, dominated the headlines because it involved several celebrities and their offspring. Organized by CEO William "Rick" Singer, through payments to The Key Worldwide Foundation or The Edge College & Career Network, the scandal involved dozens of parents who were trying to help their children get into college through cheating.
With Singer's guidance, the parents committed fraud through bribes to increase test scores, through the front of charitable donations, or to pay off administrators and coaches to accept them as recruited athletes.
Many became transfixed on the operation when it became public, because privileged kids were able to take spots over more qualified applicants.
Though Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli, and Felicity Huffman have been the faces of the bribery scandal, Rick Singer masterminded the enterprise — and he has yet to serve a day of jail time yet.
Where is Rick Singer now? Continue reading for the latest on the case.
Where is Rick Singer now?
Many of the players in the admissions scandal have accepted plea deals, or they have been sentenced for their roles already. Felicity Huffman served 11 days out of her two-week sentence back in October of 2019. Lori Loughlin concluded nearly two months behind bars in December of 2020, while her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is expected to be released in April of 2021.
In March of 2019, Singer pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, obstruction, racketeering, and money laundering. He did assist the FBI in its investigation, which led them to arrest many of the parents, coaches, and administrators.
In July of 2020, Singer's legal team filed a motion so he would be allowed to travel from his residence in California to Arizona. At the time, Singer was studying for a doctorate degree in psychology at the Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz.
The judge granted the request. According to AZ Central, Singer was no longer enrolled at the university by mid-July.
His exact whereabouts are unknown, and he sold his home in Newport Beach, Calif. for $2.5 million in the spring of 2019.
What is Rick Singer's sentence?
Though it has been more than a year and a half since Singer initially pleaded guilty, he has yet to appear in court for his sentencing.
The former head of The Edge College & Career Network faces up to 65 years in prison for his role in the operation, and he could pay a fine of upwards of $1.25 million, per CNN.
During the time when he operated the scheme, Singer raked in an estimated $25 million from parents who were looking to get their children in to elite colleges.
A court date for his sentencing has not yet been announced.
Singer has largely stayed out of the public eye since his initial arrest.
Those who are fascinated by the operation and its ensuing longevity in the news can watch the Netflix documentary Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal.
The film is part documentary and part reenactment, and it largely covers how Rick Singer executed the scheme. It's available to stream on Netflix now.