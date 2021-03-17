Rick Singer's Ex-Wife and Son Stayed Under the Radar After Operation Varsity Blues

Prior to March of 2019, Lori Loughlin was best known for playing Aunt Becky in Full House (and in its reboot, Fuller House), while Felicity Huffman was associated with her role as Lynette Scavo in Desperate Housewives. On March 12, 2019, the Department of Justice announced charges against dozens of people, including the two actresses, who had either bribed or accepted bribes for admission into top tier universities.

Dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, the fallout from the investigation captivated the public. It opened up discussions about privilege and the oftentimes flawed nature of the college admissions process. At the center of it all was William "Rick" Singer, who organized the scheme, and who accepted the bribes through his nonprofit, Key Worldwide Foundation, and via a counseling company, The Edge College & Career Network.

Source: Getty

Since Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin have served time for their roles in the scheme, public attention has, once again, shifted to Rick Singer. He's the focus of the Netflix film Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (which is part documentary, part reenactment). It sheds light on how he created the multi-million dollar scandal. Though his recent professional life is widely discussed, not much is publicly known about his personal life. Does Rick Singer have a wife?

Rick Singer had a college counseling business with his ex-wife in the '90s. The 60-year-old is now divorced from Allison Singer. The two wed in Corona Del Mar, Calif. in 1989, which was at around the same time that Rick Singer got an assistant coaching job at Sacramento State University. The two later got involved in business together, as they launched Future Stars Inc. in 1995. The company was a college counseling business that focused on helping student athletes. He sold the business within a few years, and it doesn't appear as if the husband and wife worked directly together again. According to USA Today, Allison Singer filed for divorce in 2011, citing "irreconcilable differences." Source: Netflix

Rick Singer's son has completely stayed out of the limelight. Long before they divorced, Allison and Rick Singer welcomed a son together in 1996. Not much is known about Rick Singer's only child, including his name. Per the Boston Herald, Rick Singer's son attended college in Missouri. The name of the institution has not been made publicly available. That information was released because Rick Singer requested to visit his son at school while awaiting his sentencing. A judge did approve that visit. After obtaining his undergraduate degree, Rick Singer's son planned to get his Master of Arts degree at the same school in Missouri as well. A further update about his progress has not been publicly shared. Neither Allison Singer nor her son has released a statement about Rick Singer since he was charged in 2019.