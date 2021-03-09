'Operation Varsity Blues' Mastermind Rick Singer Has Not Set Foot Inside a Cell Yet

It's hard to believe that it's been two years since Operation Varsity Blues first rocked the United States, but after viewers have been able to process the events through at least one Lifetime drama and one Red Table Talk, the college admissions scandal has finally arrived on Netflix.

While many of the guilty parties connected to the scandal have already served their time in jail, the most pressing question on onlookers' minds is whatever happened to the mastermind who orchestrated more than 750 of these bribery and fraud-filled university admissions.

Put another way, is William "Rick" Singer in jail? Keep reading for an update.