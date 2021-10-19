Rumors Are Flying that Val Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade Giannulli Are Having an Affair on ‘DWTS’

With Season 30 in full swing, fans are already picking out their favorite dance teams on the popular competition series Dancing With the Stars . The new history-making season began on Sept. 20, and there are already some frontrunners — and some drama too.

One contestant and her professional dance partner are having rumors swirling about their partnership. And fans are asking, are Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade Giannulli having an affair on DWTS ? Here’s what we know.

Are Val and Olivia Jade having an affair on ‘DWTS’?

Fans were excited to hear their favorite ABC dancing competition Dancing With the Stars was coming back to the air. And when the show revealed its full cast list on Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, there was a whole lot of chatter. This season didn’t come to play around, and both the celebrities and the pro dancers had everyone talking. The show is always pretty good at putting a mix of characters on the dance stage, though their casting department also has a habit of picking controversial choices.

One such controversial choice was Olivia Jade, the daughter of Full House star Lori Loughlin. Some know her for her YouTube career, but most people know her from the 2019 college admissions scandal that her parents were wrapped up in. But it looks like Olivia is caught in another scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors started flying about one of the dance partnerships. Whispers that one the celebrities and their dance pro partner were having an affair got louder. And it was made even more salacious since the rumored dancer having an affair is married — to another professional dancer on the same cast. Were Val and Olivia Jade having an affair?

@oliviajadeg clearing this one up real quick before this goes any further. ♬ original sound - Olivia Jade Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia says those “hook-up” rumors are anything but true. The 22-year-old took to TikTok to address the rumors. And to set the record straight. "Hey guys, I just want to clear the air before this goes any further or this video blows up anymore," Olivia said in a video posted on Oct. 17, 2021. "First of all, the woman who posted it blocked me and somebody had to send me this video."

"But I’m just going to be super blunt and straight up and say Val and I are not hooking up. We’ve never hooked up," she said. "This is a complete rumor. We're genuinely really good friends and I adore his wife." Val is married to fellow DWTS dance pro Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy and has been since April 2019. She is also competing this year, dancing with JoJo Siwa in the show’s first same-gender dance pairing. And Olivia wanted it to be clear that she’s not getting involved with a married man.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia continued, "It’s literally just a dance show, and we’re just friends. I don’t know why everything always has to be something, but I’ve obviously already seen a ton of negative comments. And yeah, I mean I'd get it if it was true, but it’s not. So let’s end this here and let’s f--king dance and have fun on this show, and not create lies, especially when you almost have 400K followers. It’s not cool."