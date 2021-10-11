The 'DWTS' Live Tour Will Return in 2022 — Everything You Need to Know

If you can't get enough of the pros, the routines, and the performances on Dancing with the Stars Season 30 , or you're simply trying to stack your schedule with lots of live performances after a long COVID-19 quarantine, then you're in luck.

Several fan-favorite DWTS pros will be turning up the heat this coming winter with a live tour — which will be the first one to take place since the pandemic restrictions began.

Keep scrolling to find out if the tour will be headed to a city or a town near you, and to discover which pros will be participating.