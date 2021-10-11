The 'DWTS' Live Tour Will Return in 2022 — Everything You Need to Know

The 'DWTS' Live Tour Will Return in 2022 — Everything You Need to KnowBy Shannon Raphael
Oct. 11 2021, Published 3:06 p.m. ET
If you can't get enough of the pros, the routines, and the performances on Dancing with the Stars Season 30, or you're simply trying to stack your schedule with lots of live performances after a long COVID-19 quarantine, then you're in luck.
Several fan-favorite DWTS pros will be turning up the heat this coming winter with a live tour — which will be the first one to take place since the pandemic restrictions began.
Keep scrolling to find out if the tour will be headed to a city or a town near you, and to discover which pros will be participating.
Which pro dancers will participate in the 'DWTS' tour in 2022?
The pro line-up features dancers who are currently competing on Season 30 of DWTS. Married duos Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, and Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach will participate in the tour.
The other cast members from the thirtieth season are Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev, Alan Bersten, and Brandon Armstrong. Britt Stewart, who was already eliminated with partner Martin Kove, will be part of the multi-city show as well.
Other pros from the ABC show may join, and there will likely be celebrity cameos on the tour too.
When is the 'DWTS' 2022 tour? Which cities are included?
The live dance variety show will commence its next tour on Jan. 7, 2022 in Richmond, Va. The pros will then move up and down the East coast for several weeks as they perform in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York.
Jan. 7: Altria Theatre in Richmond, Va.
Jan. 8: MGM National Harbour in Oxon Hill, Md.
Jan. 9: Wind Creek in Bethlehem, Pa.
Jan. 11 and 12: Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, N.J.
Jan 13: Wang Theatre in Boston, Mass.
Jan. 14 and 15 : Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.
Jan. 17 and 18: American Music Theater in Lancaster, Pa.
Jan. 19: State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, N.J.
Jan. 21: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, N.J.
Jan. 22: Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y.
Jan. 23: RBTL'S Auditorium Theatre in Rochester, N.Y.
The tour will then begin to move toward the midwest (with another stop in Pennsylvania along the way).
Jan. 25: Akron Civic Theatre in Akon, Ohio
Jan. 26: Palace Theatre in Columbus, Ohio
Jan. 27: Taft Theatre in Cincinnati, Ohio
Jan. 28: Benedum Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Jan. 29: Old National Centre in Indianapolis, Ind.
Jan. 30: Stephens Auditorium in Ames, Iowa
The cast has an action-packed set of performances in February 2022.
Feb. 1: Orpheum Theater in Omaha, Neb.
Feb. 2: Adler Theatre in Davenport, Iowa
Feb. 3: Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, Wis.
Feb. 4: Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minn.
Feb. 5: The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, Wisc.
Feb 6: Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Ill.
Feb. 8: Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City, Mo.
Feb. 9: Stifel Theatre in St. Louis, Mo.
Feb. 10: Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
Feb. 11: The Louisville Palace in Louisville, Ky.
Feb. 12: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Feb. 15: Times-Union Center in Jacksonville, Fla.
Feb. 16: Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Fla.
Feb. 17: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, Fla.
Feb. 18: Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Ft. Myers Fla.
Feb. 19: Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, Fla.
Feb. 20: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
Feb. 21: Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages, Fla.
Feb. 23: Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum in Knoxville, Tenn.
Feb. 24: Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, N.C.
Feb. 25: William B. Bell Memorial Auditorium in Augusta, Ga.
Feb. 26: Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Ga.
Feb. 27: Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center in Raleigh, N.C.
The March dates include more Southern stops in states like Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.
March 1: Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tenn.
March 2: BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham, Ala.
March 3: Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, La.
March 4: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Sugar Land, Texas.
March 5: The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences in Lubbock, Texas.
March 6: Texas Trust CU Theatre At Grand Prairie in Grand Prairie, Texas.
March 8: Stride Bank Center in Enid, Okla.
March 9: Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts in Colorado Springs, Co.
March 10: Paramount Theatre in Denver, Colo.
March 11: Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, N.M.
March 12: Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, Ariz.
March 13: Civic Arts Plaza Theatres in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
March 15: Balboa Theater in San Diego, Calif.
March 16: Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, Calif.
March 17: Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, Calif.
March 18: San Jose Center for the Performing Arts in San Jose, Calif.
March 19: Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, Calif.
March 20: Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom in Ridgefield, Wash.
March 23: McCaw Hall in Seattle, Wash.
March 24: Morrison Center in Boise, Idaho.
March 25: Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, Utah.
March 26: Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev.
March 27: Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, Calif.
The 2022 tour is set to conclude on with that March 27 performance in Modesto, Calif.
Dancing with the Stars Season 30 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You can buy tickets to the DWTS tour here.