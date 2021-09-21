Will Season 30 of 'Dancing With the Stars' Be Cheryl Burke's Final Appearance?

In 2008, professional dancer Cheryl Burke joined the Season 2 cast of ABC’s hit dancing competition show Dancing With the Stars . Cheryl has been dancing on the show for 23 seasons and was also the first female professional to win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. She is also the first professional on DWTS to win it twice and consecutively. She won first place with 98 Degrees singer Drew Lachey in Season 2 and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith in Season 3.

Along with Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, Jenna Johnson, and Britt Stewart, Cheryl is returning as a female pro dancer for Season 30. Unfortunately, this could be Cheryl’s last season. Here’s what we know about whether or not she is leaving the show.

Is Cheryl Burke leaving 'Dancing With the Stars' after Season 30?

Recently on the Tamron Hall Show via Skype, Cheryl Burke revealed that she has been thinking about leaving DWTS after Season 30 wrapped. She explained, "I've come to the point now where I'm 37 years old, and it's like OK, I'm starting to be like, 'What's the next chapter?'" She then noted, "There's a mental capacity to the show where you're just like, 'Oh gosh, does this define me?'" Cheryl then goes on to talk about how she's one of the oldest dancers on the show.

She continued, "As a dancer, especially as a woman, our career, it doesn't last very long. The fact that I'm 37 and still sambaing out there and shimmying is pretty unheard of." Cheryl was only 24 when she started on DWTS, and as she has gotten older, dancing has put more of a strain on her body. Cheryl has "pounding" arthritis, which affects her on and off the competition show.

Along with arthritis, Cheryl also has her actor husband, Matthew Lawrence, to consider when thinking about whether or not to return or leave the show. She noted, "And also, I have to think about if I want a family, and obviously I do. Then I have to think about OK, it's not just me now, it's me and my husband and what do we want for our future?" Cheryl has not yet stated if she is leaving DWTS after Season 30, but it does seem that this may very well be her last.