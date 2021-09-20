Peta Murgatroyd and Keo Motsepe Won’t Be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ This Season

The popular ABC competition show Dancing With the Stars is getting set to launch its 30th season. The season will include a diverse cast of stars, including an Olympian, a Bachelor, a fitness star, and basically everything in between. But not all the professional dancers are coming back. What happened to Peta Murgatroyd on DWTS ? And what about Keo Motsepe?

What happened to Peta Murgatroyd on ‘DWTS’?

There are some professional dancers on DWTS who have been around since the very early seasons. Fans tune in to watch them just as much — or sometimes more than — the rotating celebrities who compete to win the Mirrorball Trophy.

One favorite is Peta Murgatroyd, who has been on the series as a professional partner since Season 13. She didn’t do well in her first go of the show, having been eliminated in the first round. But she turned it all around the following season when she took home the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 14.

She’s been on the show pretty much ever since — taking a few seasons off for a pregnancy and then her tour with her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy. When the cast was revealed for Season 30, fans were surprised to see Peta’s name missing.

So, what happened to Peta Murgatroyd on DWTS Season 30? Thankfully, she wasn’t fired or let go from the show. But according to her, she’s taking time off.

Posting to Instagram, Peta explained why she’s not a part of the cast this year. “To my Dancing With the Stars Fam… As many of you know, after 10 years with @dancingabc, I will not be returning for Season 30. While I will miss being a part of the show, I’m excited to continue to focus on other projects and my business endeavors, along with spending quality time with family,” she wrote.

“Since moving to Los Angeles in 2010, DWTS has been a special part of my career,” Peta continued. “I’ve earned a living as a dancer and entertainer since I was 17, and have created a life for myself in another country that I’m now a proud citizen of. Although I am now stepping back from the show, I still love dance and will always keep dancing (I still feel 25 haha).”

Peta gave her heartfelt thanks to her fellow professionals on the show and the celebrities that she’d worked with over the years. And she’s not completely ruling out the idea of maybe returning to the competition one day.