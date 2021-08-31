'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Grocery Store Joe’s Past Could Inform His Future

So far in Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise , we’ve already re-fallen in love with Joe Amabile, aka Grocery Store Joe . He first got his nickname when he was a contestant on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018, but was eliminated at the first rose ceremony despite his popularity among fans. After the elimination, fans tweeted and memed, and Grocery Store Joe was born.

So, Bachelor Nation was ecstatic when Grocery Store Joe was brought onto Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018. On the show, he ended up falling in love with Kendall Long.

Following his split with Kendall, he’s back now for Season 7, albeit a bit more forlorn than he was in the past.

But one thing that hasn’t changed? He’s still Grocery Store Joe. So, what store gave Grocery Store Joe his moniker? And does he still own it today?