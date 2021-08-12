JoJo Fletcher Has Advice for the Next 'Bachelorette,' Michelle Young: "Stay Present" (EXCLUSIVE)

Being that the couple are one of the favorite success stories from the franchise, fans have often wondered how the pair managed to beat the odds, and if there's a secret to their good fortune.

In the years since T he Bachelor and The Bachelorette began, only a handful of couples have managed to find love that lasts long after the cameras stop rolling. JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers got engaged during Season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, and the two have stayed together even while collaborating on a multitude of business opportunities, like flipping houses or hosting TV shows.

Plus, she had an update on her wedding plans, including the date that will happen "no matter what," and how the pandemic taught her to declutter her space.

While promoting her partnership and her giveaway with the online marketplace Mercari , JoJo spoke exclusively with Distractify about the advice that she would give to the next Bachelorette, Michelle Young .

"Be fully invested, stay present, go through [the show] honestly and openly, and it's going to end up how you want it to," the Cash Pad host added.

While there isn't exactly a formula for finding a perfect partner on the show, JoJo emphasized that authenticity is key.

"Don't get caught up in the stress of it all..." JoJo shared with Distractify. "Everyone thinks it's very glamorous, and it is. It's truly a fairy tale. But it's very easy to get in your own head, to self-sabotage, and to ruin really great moments just because of all of the things that are going through your head."

The Dallas resident advises the new Bachelorette to "fully embrace" the process, but to also try to drown out any potential negative outside influences.

Like Michelle, JoJo was a fan-favorite contestant on The Bachelor before getting the "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to be the lead herself.

With Katie's season now in the rearview mirror as well, fans are looking forward to the teacher's time in the driver's seat.

Back in March 2021, after Matt James' time as the Bachelor concluded, ABC changed things up by announcing that both Katie Thurston and Michelle Young would be the 17th and 18th stars of The Bachelorette.

After two postponements, Jordan and JoJo are getting married in May 2022.

The sports commentator and his fiancée waited a few years after their 2016 engagement to start planning their dream day, and they initially settled on a date in June 2020. Like countless other couples, Jordan and JoJo had to postpone their nuptials because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They pushed their wedding back to May 2021, but their venue wasn't able to open up yet for full capacity in time.

Because Jordan does commentating work as a football analyst, the fall season is "not an option" for the two. They, therefore, decided to delay their date for essentially another full year. "It will be May of 2022. It will happen no matter what, because two years is too long," JoJo said with a laugh, before adding that she's been able to remain a "chill bride" throughout the planning process.

The multiple postponements and the uncertainty in the world are enough to stress many engaged couples out, but JoJo recognizes that it's important to "roll with the punches." "I'm just kind of letting everything fall into place," she added.

One item she needed to be sure about was her dress. She initially purchased her ceremony gown at the end of 2019, and she was "terrified" that her feelings for it would change after not seeing it for a year and a half. "I still love it," she gushed to us, though she didn't feel the same about her reception gown selection. She wants her second look to be a "fun party dress."

While JoJo is still in love with the first wedding dress she bought a few years ago, she did part ways with a lot of other items that no longer fit her life. After noticing one of her guest rooms was filled to the brim with stuff she hadn't been using, JoJo decided to declutter. Enter Mercari, a site and app where people can sell items they no longer need — from clothes to furniture to knickknacks and everything in between. In honor of National Garage Sale Day, which is on Aug. 14, JoJo teamed up with Mercari to sell some of her belongings.

"Don't wait as long as I did..." she advised others about sprucing up their spaces. "With your clothes, if you haven't worn something in a year, you probably won't. For your home decor and other items, if you haven't even thought about it, you forgot that you had it, or you find it and you don't have a place for it, let it go."