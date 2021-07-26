Michelle Young's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Won't Film at the Bachelor Mansion Either

Though Katie Thurston still has a few more roses to hand out before Season 17 of The Bachelorette concludes, ABC is getting viewers excited for what's next: Michelle Young's turn as the lead.

The network shared cast photos of 35 potential suitors for the teacher, who first won the public over as a finalist on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. While not all of these men will make the final cut, fans are getting excited for the 28-year-old to have her chance at finding love.