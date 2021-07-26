Michelle Young's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Won't Film at the Bachelor Mansion Either

Michelle Young's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Won't Film at the Bachelor Mansion EitherBy Shannon Raphael
Jul. 26 2021, Published 5:18 p.m. ET
Though Katie Thurston still has a few more roses to hand out before Season 17 of The Bachelorette concludes, ABC is getting viewers excited for what's next: Michelle Young's turn as the lead.
The network shared cast photos of 35 potential suitors for the teacher, who first won the public over as a finalist on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. While not all of these men will make the final cut, fans are getting excited for the 28-year-old to have her chance at finding love.
Now that people have gotten a glimpse at the suitors who could win her final rose, many want to know where exactly her season will be filmed. After all, the ABC reality franchise has been away from the Bachelor Mansion since Peter Weber's season back in early 2020 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Where is Michelle Young's season of 'The Bachelorette' filming?
According to the spoiler site, Reality Steve, Michelle and her suitors will be headed to various resorts throughout Season 18 of The Bachelorette.
Michelle and her men will first meet at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort and Spa in Indian Wells, Calif. (which is in the Coachella Valley).
As the season progresses, Michelle and her remaining contestants will go to the Marquette Hotel in downtown Minneapolis, Minn. Reality Steve reported that filming will conclude somewhere else entirely, but that location has not yet been shared.
The spoiler expert also noted that hometown dates will actually be filmed at the family residences of the Final Four contestants again for Season 18.
If Reality Steve is correct, and the Season 18 cast does actually spend time in different resort compounds, it will be the first time that travel has been involved in The Bachelor or The Bachelorette since the pandemic began.
Though there were extensive international travel itineraries featured in past seasons, it would be too risky for the cast and crew to attempt to do so with COVID-19 travel restrictions changing so frequently.
It is important to note that ABC has not yet confirmed where the season will be taped. However, the network did share some information about the men who may be vying for Michelle's heart.
ABC released photos of Michelle Young's potential 'Bachelorette' contestants.
Ahead of Katie's Men Tell All episode on July 26, the official Facebook page for The Bachelorette shared photos of 35 potential Season 18 contestants.
The album only included the first names of the men (plus the first initial of their last names if there were repeats), their ages, and their hometowns.
It's unclear at this time whether Michelle will meet all 35 of these men on Night 1, or how this group will be cut down ahead of the premiere.
The Bachelorette Season 16 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Michelle's season is set to premiere at some point in the fall 2021.