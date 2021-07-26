Will Andrew Spencer Return to 'The Bachelorette' After His Emotional Exit? (SPOILERS)

The bank marketing manager lead has played by her own set of rules during her time on the show, and she goes with her gut when it comes to sending her suitors home. However, on the July 19 episode of the ABC reality series, Katie did doubt whether she made the right choice with regards to Andrew Spencer .

With the hometown dates on the horizon on Season 17 of The Bachelorette , Katie Thurston had to make some difficult elimination decisions.

Though Andrew did not receive a rose or a hometown date, he offered Katie a note that caused her to question everything. Does Andrew come back?

After handing out roses to Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze, Katie said a shocking goodbye to Andrew. The 26-year-old football player had long been a fan favorite on Katie's season, and many viewers were convinced that he would receive her final rose.

Ahead of the rose ceremony, Katie had already confirmed that she wanted to meet both Greg Grippo and Michael Allio 's families.

Does Andrew Spencer come back on 'The Bachelorette'?

The 30-year-old had formed a genuine bond with Andrew early on in Season 17, but she eventually determined that she had moved more quickly with her relationships with her other contestants. "The hard part is that I am building stronger connections, and you deserve more than what I can give you," Katie told the ousted suitor following his elimination. She later admitted to a producer that it was the first time she wasn't "fully confident" in her decision.

Before he left the New Mexico resort (and the show) behind, Andrew visited Katie in her room so they could have a happy goodbye. He wrote her a note, which stated that he would be waiting for Katie if she changed her mind. Much to Andrew's surprise, Katie did change her mind. However, when she offered the athlete another shot at love on the show, he declined.

"I wanted my future wife to choose me," Andrew explained of his decision. "I wasn't chosen, so I had to say no." Though Andrew did technically come back to The Bachelorette after his elimination for closure, he did not choose to stay. It does not appear as if he will be returning to the series at any point in the future, except for the Men Tell All episode. He confirmed that he was done with the "process" of dating in front of the cameras in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Obviously the first breakup was tough and then going back in and doing that thing, that was also really tough. I just let her know like, 'Hey, I don't wanna do this Bachelor process anymore. So if you want to possibly continue this outside of that, I would definitely be open to it. That's what I meant when I wrote that on the card." He stated that he did not want to continue on with the relationship on the show because he already knew that Katie had better connections with other people.

"For me to jump back in knowing I'm already behind, it was just something I didn't want to put my heart through again," he added. Andrew and Katie's love story is over for now, but will the eligible bachelor return to TV dating in the future?