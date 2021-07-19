'The Bachelorette' Preview Hints That Blake Gives up on Katie, and We Are Not Happy

If there’s anything we can rely on, it’s the Bachelor Nation producers doing their best to throw us off what really happens. The editors should really be Emmy-nominated, let’s be honest, considering they can somehow shock us in the episode previews and shock us again in the actual episodes.

According to resident Bachelorette spoiler guru Reality Steve, Blake is definitely not going home this week. So what could be the problem between Blake and Katie?

Reality Steve doesn’t seem to have the answer, but it wouldn’t be the first time producers have thrown us off with an “I don’t love [the Bachelorette]” quote in a preview only to find out in the episode the contestant follows up with “I’m in love with [the Bachelorette].”