Blake from 'The Bachelorette' Hilariously Looks Like These Familiar Faces

i don’t know why blake reminds me so much of sully but it makes sense #BacheloretteABC #TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/mPl8KkyvOI

Look, we all love Sully in Monsters, Inc. and for some reason, we do see the resemblance to Blake! Although Blake is a very handsome man, he still somehow looks like the big blue Pixar monster with a heart of gold.

Does Blake look like a monster? Not at all. But does he look like Sully? Maybe it’s in the smile or the strong brow, but we definitely see the resemblance.