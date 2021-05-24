Is Thanos an Eternal? — Here's How the Villain Is Connected to Marvel's 'Eternals'

In 2021, fans of the MCU will finally get to meet a new set of superpowered immortal beings known as the Eternals. Marvel just dropped the first trailer for the new film Eternals , which will introduce audiences to an alien race who have been living on Earth for thousands of years in secret.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand and introduce new villains, heroes, and storylines.

Will the purple giant appear in Eternals? Is Thanos an Eternal? Keep reading to find out more.

Following the trailer's release, fans are starting to theorize how the Eternals' storylines will eventually connect with Marvel's Avengers. One major detail that stems from the comic books is Thanos' involvement with the Eternals .

Is Thanos an Eternal? Here's what to know about the Marvel villain.

The population of the entire universe was cut in half when Thanos snapped his finger after recovering the infinity stones. Luckily, our favorite heroes (who survived the snap) were able to band together and bring back everyone that was lost. With Thanos' army defeated and the villain dead, fans are excited to find out who will be the next big bad that our favorite comic book characters will face.

But, is it possible that Thanos will resurface? In the comic books, Thanos is an Eternal, so we may see actor Josh Brolin reprise his role as the purple villain. According to reports, the Eternals film may feature scenes from different timelines, since the immortal beings have been around for thousands of years.

So, how is Thanos connected to these immortal beings? In the comics, Thanos' father A'lars was an Eternal and settled on the planet Titan. Thanos is also first cousins with Angelina Jolie's character Thena. Though the MCU has not hinted that Thanos is immortal, his origin story could be explored further in the upcoming film.