Is Thanos an Eternal? — Here's How the Villain Is Connected to Marvel's 'Eternals'
May. 24 2021, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand and introduce new villains, heroes, and storylines.
In 2021, fans of the MCU will finally get to meet a new set of superpowered immortal beings known as the Eternals. Marvel just dropped the first trailer for the new film Eternals, which will introduce audiences to an alien race who have been living on Earth for thousands of years in secret.
Following the trailer's release, fans are starting to theorize how the Eternals' storylines will eventually connect with Marvel's Avengers. One major detail that stems from the comic books is Thanos' involvement with the Eternals.
Will the purple giant appear in Eternals? Is Thanos an Eternal? Keep reading to find out more.
Is Thanos an Eternal? Here's what to know about the Marvel villain.
The population of the entire universe was cut in half when Thanos snapped his finger after recovering the infinity stones. Luckily, our favorite heroes (who survived the snap) were able to band together and bring back everyone that was lost.
With Thanos' army defeated and the villain dead, fans are excited to find out who will be the next big bad that our favorite comic book characters will face.
But, is it possible that Thanos will resurface?
In the comic books, Thanos is an Eternal, so we may see actor Josh Brolin reprise his role as the purple villain.
According to reports, the Eternals film may feature scenes from different timelines, since the immortal beings have been around for thousands of years.
So, how is Thanos connected to these immortal beings?
In the comics, Thanos' father A'lars was an Eternal and settled on the planet Titan. Thanos is also first cousins with Angelina Jolie's character Thena.
Though the MCU has not hinted that Thanos is immortal, his origin story could be explored further in the upcoming film.
Who is the villain in 'Eternals'?
With most details being kept under wraps about Eternals, fans are wondering who will be the antagonist in the upcoming comic-book film. The trailer hints that the new threat against the universe is even greater than Thanos.
In the comics, the Celestials created two groups of powerful beings, the Eternals and the Deviants. According to MovieWeb, it appears that the general of the Deviant group, known as Kro, will be the primary villain in the new film.
The immortal shapeshifter is a warlord of the Deviant army and in the comics has a complex storyline with the Eternals, with the character eventually becoming a secret lover to Thena. However, the first trailer did not introduce the villain or the Deviants. But, Marvel fans are already gearing up for an epic showdown between the two immortal groups.
Eternals is set to premiere in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.