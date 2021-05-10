Get Ready for Another 'Fantastic Four' Movie

Back in December of 2020, during Disney's Investor Day, Marvel President Kevin Feige made the announcement that a new Fantastic Four was on the way and coming soon. But other than a short video of the logo's reveal, little has been announced about the film, including its release date.

Kevin confirmed that the director for this Fantastic Four will be Jon Watts, who's currently directing the upcoming Spider-Man movie . That film is set to be released in December 2021, so it makes sense that Jon would start work on Fantastic Four after that.

It seems like Fantastic Four will likely occur at the end of Phase 4. So far we know that July 28, 2023 and Nov. 3, 2023 will be release dates for Phase 4 of the MCU, but there are no films attached to these dates yet. Because Marvel's recently released Phase 4 sizzle reel ended with Fantastic Four, right after a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 teaser, which is due out on May 5, 2023, fans should expect the upcoming Fantastic Four to fill one of the later dates.