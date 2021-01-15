Chris Evans Is Just as Surprised by the Captain America News as You Are

Today, it was widely reported that Chris Evans would be reprising his role as Captain America in a mysterious MCU film. Apparently "insiders" say that Chris will come back as Steve Rogers for at least one more Marvel movie, but it's possible that he'll even be back for two. The sources shared that it's likely not a Captain America standalone film, but a movie that takes place after Iron Man 3. Honestly, the vague details are a little sus.

"Sources add it’s unlikely to be a new Captain America installment and more likely to be like what Robert Downey Jr. did after Iron Man 3, appearing in such films as Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming," Deadline originally reported.

Is Chris Evans returning to the MCU?

It hasn't been confirmed by Marvel that Chris Evans is returning to the MCU, and the actor himself tweeted "News to me" in response to the rumors. Chris coming back as the Cap is likely just that — a rumor. Disney already revealed all the upcoming Marvel films and shows coming out in the near future (including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther II, and more). Plus, according to IMDb, Chris is all booked up for a while.

Chris will be in the Disney movie Lightyear as the titular Buzz Lightyear (set to come out in 2022), is filming Don't Look Up, and has been cast in The Gray Man, which is in pre-production. He's also rumored to be in Little Shop of Horrors, and Bermuda.

Article continues below advertisement

And as you probably remember, Steve Rogers finished up his storyline in Endgame when he chose to go back in time and reunite with Peggy (in an alternate reality — time travel can work however we want it to, okay?) instead of resuming his duties as Captain America. "I'm gonna miss you, buddy," Bucky tells him before Steve zaps into the past. Because Bucky knows what Steve has decided to do.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Marvel

Not that Captain America coming back for a Marvel film set before (or even after, considering the Cap time-traveled for a while, and time-traveling rules are flexible) Endgame isn't a totally farfetched idea. There's been some crossover in MCU films when it's made sense (like Tony Stark in Spider-Man movies), so it wouldn't be crazy if Steve made an appearance in the upcoming Doctor Strange film, or Captain Marvel 2 (for example).

Article continues below advertisement

And just to play Devil's advocate here: Deadline likely wouldn't have published the story if they didn't trust the source.

Source: Marvel

Article continues below advertisement

Then again: MCU did just set up Sam Wilson (aka, the Falcon) to take over Captain America's role in Endgame. He gave him his shield, which sent a major messaging that Sam would be carrying on his legacy in future films or shows (indeed, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to premiere on Disney+ March 2021). Plus, many fans really liked that direction and don't see a need for more Steve Rogers.

"No offense but the only Captain America that I want is Sam Wilson. Steve’s story is done. Sam’s has just begun," one person tweeted.

Article continues below advertisement

No offense but the only Captain America that I want is Sam Wilson. Steve’s story is done. Sam’s has just begun. — Mysterio's Bitch (@Aladdins_Puta) January 15, 2021

SAM WILSON IS CAPTAIN AMERICA https://t.co/U5f2HiRAnM — tgorman83 (@tgorman83) January 15, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Chris continues to be entertained by all the speculation, tweeting, "Some of the gif responses are priceless. good work, everyone."

Some of the gif responses are priceless 😂😂😂good work, everyone — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021