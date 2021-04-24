Wait, Is Steve Rogers Really on the Moon? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains some spoilers for the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Way back in Episode 1 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans were introduced to a crazy conspiracy theory, courtesy of Danny Ramirez's Joaquín Torres.

"I do gotta ask you, though, because, like, online, there's been a lotta stuff about Steve, actually. Crazy, crazy conspiracy theories. Some people, some people they think that he's in a secret base on the moon, looking down over us," Torres poses to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson.