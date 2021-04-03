Here's Why Fans Think Sharon Carter Is the Power Broker on 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

MCU’s highly-anticipated Falcon and the Winter Soldier has finally arrived, and according to social media, despite a delayed release date, the series has not disappointed viewers so far.

Along with reuniting us with Marvel cast members that we haven’t seen onscreen in years, showrunners are also introducing a few characters that may be familiar to longtime fans of the comics but new to the small screen. On a recent episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we were introduced to a mysterious new villain — but who is the Power Broker ?

Who is the Power Broker on ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier'?

First appearing in September of 1978 in Machine Man #6 and later in Captain America #230 released the following year, the Power Broker was initially identified as Curtiss Jackson, the North Carolina-born founder of the Corporation. Working alongside mad scientist Dr. Karl Malus, who appeared in Season 2 of Netflix’s Jessica Jones, the businessman drugged and experimented on superhumans to later sell their strength to paying customers, and they burned a lot of bridges in the process.

Curtiss Jackson was ultimately killed by the Punisher, but the Power Broker's character was revived by a successor who was later subdued by Stinger. While the character was portrayed by a man in the comics, the Power Broker could literally be anyone. In Episode 3 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we learn that the Power Broker is responsible for the new super-soldier serum that we now know was created using Isaiah Bradley’s blood, and he or she wants it back from the Flag-Smashers expeditiously.

Because this is the character’s first onscreen appearance in the MCU, the Power Broker’s debut on Falcon and the Winter Soldier is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to learn the identity of the super-strength smuggler. Some fans believe that the Power Broker will stay true to the original Curtiss Jackson archetype and turn out to be an existing male cast member like Batroc the Leaper, while others think showrunners will take a different approach.

