Here's Why Fans Think Sharon Carter Is the Power Broker on 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier'By Pretty Honore
Apr. 2 2021, Published 9:43 p.m. ET
MCU’s highly-anticipated Falcon and the Winter Soldier has finally arrived, and according to social media, despite a delayed release date, the series has not disappointed viewers so far.
Along with reuniting us with Marvel cast members that we haven’t seen onscreen in years, showrunners are also introducing a few characters that may be familiar to longtime fans of the comics but new to the small screen. On a recent episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we were introduced to a mysterious new villain — but who is the Power Broker?
Who is the Power Broker on ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier'?
First appearing in September of 1978 in Machine Man #6 and later in Captain America #230 released the following year, the Power Broker was initially identified as Curtiss Jackson, the North Carolina-born founder of the Corporation.
Working alongside mad scientist Dr. Karl Malus, who appeared in Season 2 of Netflix’s Jessica Jones, the businessman drugged and experimented on superhumans to later sell their strength to paying customers, and they burned a lot of bridges in the process.
Curtiss Jackson was ultimately killed by the Punisher, but the Power Broker's character was revived by a successor who was later subdued by Stinger. While the character was portrayed by a man in the comics, the Power Broker could literally be anyone.
In Episode 3 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we learn that the Power Broker is responsible for the new super-soldier serum that we now know was created using Isaiah Bradley’s blood, and he or she wants it back from the Flag-Smashers expeditiously.
Because this is the character’s first onscreen appearance in the MCU, the Power Broker’s debut on Falcon and the Winter Soldier is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to learn the identity of the super-strength smuggler.
Some fans believe that the Power Broker will stay true to the original Curtiss Jackson archetype and turn out to be an existing male cast member like Batroc the Leaper, while others think showrunners will take a different approach.
Since Captain America: Civil War, Sharon Carter has been on the run as a fugitive, officially making her kind of a bad guy. And her shady behavior throughout the last episode has not eased our suspicions. So is the Power Broker former Agent Sharon Carter?
Is former Agent Sharon Carter the Power Broker on 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier'?
Although Sharon Carter, played by Emily VanCamp, is guilty of stealing Falcon’s wings and Captain America’s shield, her recent heroics in Mandripoor seem to have landed her back in the Avengers' good graces. But could she be the reason why they’re there in the first place?
In a previous interview with Good Housekeeping, Emily explained, "When we see her now, she's a little rough around the edges.”
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers— michaela | tfatws spoilers (@soldierbvrnes) April 2, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
i just know miss sharon carter is the power broker and you know what ? good for her pic.twitter.com/zuTdy82uU8
She continued, “She's been on the run, she's had to take care of herself, she mentions that in Civil War that she has to disappear for a little while, and I think here we get a little sense of what she's been up to and how she's had to fend for herself and make her own way in this new world. It's a very, very different Sharon ... You can imagine that there's a little bitterness there."
You can stream new episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier Fridays on Disney+.