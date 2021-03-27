When Was 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Filmed? Production Was Delayed

Initially, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to premiere on Disney Plus in August 2020, kicking off the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the small screen. However, like with many productions, filming for the series came to a halt in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When studios around the world started to open up, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was one of many trying to resume their production.

Since WandaVision made its debut before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier because the shooting of the series stopped and started a few times, fans wonder when the series was filmed.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the newest Marvel series to hit Disney Plus. It follows superheroes Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) as they take on the Flag-Smashers, an anti-patriot organization.

When was 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' filmed?

As reported by rottentomattoes.com filming for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier began in October 2019 in Atlanta. The limited series was filmed in various locations around the city through December 2019. In January 2020 filming was expected to take place in Puerto Rico for two weeks, but production on the island was suspended due to a series of earthquakes there. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also shut down in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cast and crew were actually in Prague at the height of COVID-19. In March 2020, Sebastian took to Instagram and posted a photo of the European city with the caption, “What a city. We’ve been shooting #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier and experiencing one of the most beautiful cities in the world filled with the most wonderful and welcoming people. Now we are being sent home. Too soon. Prague, you’re gonna be in my thoughts for a long time. Thank you. Will be back. Thinking of you.”

In fall 2020, everyone was back in Prague filming the final scene of the series, but progress was slow because of the new safety measures that the cast and crew had to follow. During an interview with ET while on location in Prague, Anthony talked about the conditions during filming. “Everybody’s very afraid of each other," he explained. "The food is bad because they have to pack it up somewhere else and bring it to us in Ziploc bags. Yeah, it’s awful."

He added, You’re literally living in quarantine. It’s not like the NBA bubble where they had a barbershop and friends to hang out with. No, if you get within six feet of somebody, there’s some little Czech dude coming and poking you with a stick saying, ‘You have to move.’ So it’s rough.”