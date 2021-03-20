Could a 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Season 2 Possibly Be in the Works?

In an interview with Deadline , Marvel Studios President and Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige talked about how he's already been asked about whether there's a Season 2 in the works for the new series. He stated, "We get asked [that question] much more in television because people expect it to be like what they know before: Where’s Season 2? We approached it like the movies: We better make this great, because we won’t be able to do another one."

When it comes to whether or not there will be a Season 2 Kevin said, "If we’re able to do another one, there’s certainly ideas."

Whether there's a Season 2 or not, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier does set up for a few other Marvel projects. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Malcolm Spellman, the head writer for the series, revealed there are a few Marvel projects that will follow directly from the next adventures of Bucky and Sam.