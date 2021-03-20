Could a 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Season 2 Possibly Be in the Works?By Toni Sutton
Even though it was initially supposed to be the first Marvel Studios series to premiere on the streaming service Disney+, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier limited series debuts on March 19. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier marks the second series in the ever-growing Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show picks up after the events of the 2019 flick Avengers: Endgame.
It will focus on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), aka the Falcon, who takes over the Captain America shield, and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), the Winter Soldier, who’s trying to cope with 21st century life without his good pal Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). On top of all of that, the duo will team up on a globe-trotting operation to take down the radical group the Flash-Smashers.
The first episode of the six-episode series has barely begun, and fans of the Marvel universe are already wondering if there will be a Season 2 of The Falcon and Winter Soldier.
Will 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' come back for Season 2?
In an interview with Deadline, Marvel Studios President and Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige talked about how he's already been asked about whether there's a Season 2 in the works for the new series. He stated, "We get asked [that question] much more in television because people expect it to be like what they know before: Where’s Season 2? We approached it like the movies: We better make this great, because we won’t be able to do another one."
When it comes to whether or not there will be a Season 2 Kevin said, "If we’re able to do another one, there’s certainly ideas."
Whether there's a Season 2 or not, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier does set up for a few other Marvel projects. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Malcolm Spellman, the head writer for the series, revealed there are a few Marvel projects that will follow directly from the next adventures of Bucky and Sam.
However, we can't know exactly which projects just yet. He teased, "I can think of three that I'm not allowed to talk about."
'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' will explore the racial connotations of a new Captain America.
While WandaVision used sitcoms as a clever, shattering way to tackle the effect of grief, The Falcon and Winter Soldier may be the companion action series that finally pulls back the layers on race relations in the enormous comic book universe.
Kevin Feige spoke to Variety and discussed how the Captain America shield was passed to Sam Wilson, which opens up room for some very prolific storytelling.
Kevin shared, “Suddenly, what had been a classic passing of the torch from one hero to another at the end of Endgame became an opening up of our potential to tell an entire story about that. What does it really mean for somebody to step into those shoes, and not just somebody but a Black man in the present day?” The Falcon and Winter Soldier will give Anthony ample time to explore his character and how Sam’s future will impact the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on Friday, March 19. New episodes drop every Friday.