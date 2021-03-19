How Many Episodes Does 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Have?

Now that WandaVision has come and gone , Disney Plus subscribers need something else to fill that spot as soon as the clock strikes 12 a.m. on Fridays. That's where Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes in. Captain America's right-hand man, Sam Wilson, and his best friend, James "Bucky" Barnes, are now working together, although it looks like neither of them is too happy about it.

But how many episodes will the series have? People thought WandaVision would have 10, but fans ended up with nine instead. Maybe the same will happen with this unlikely duo.

The first episode of the Disney Plus series aired on March 19, 2021, and it sets the scene for the rest of the series. Now that Captain America has passed, these two need to figure out what's next for them.

How many episodes will 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' have?

WandaVision still owes us an episode but, unfortunately, we're getting even episodes with Bucky and Sam. It's reported that the first season of Falcon and the Winter Soldier will only consist of six episodes. But, on the bright side, we're not missing out on any screen time. This series is supposed to be just as long as WandaVision and be six hours in total. The episodes are also said to be a little longer. WandaVision's were around 30 to 40 minutes but these are 40 to 50 minutes long.

If all goes as planned, Falcon and the Winter Soldier's season finale will air on April 23, 2021. Then, there's two weeks until Black Widow's movie. And then in June 2021, the first episode of the Disney Plus series Loki is set to air. Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes place about four months after the events of Endgame. On top of dealing with everything having to do with Captain America and each other, Sam is dealing with being one of the people who was snapped away by Thanos.

Bucky on the other hand, looks like he's dealing with PTSD. He's having nightmares and waking up sweating about being a HYDRA experiment. In the first episode of the show, we see so much more of the horrible things he was made to do while being controlled and how it's all taking a toll on him. On a positive note, we get to see much more of the personal lives of these two heroes with relationships outside of the Captain and Tony Starks. Plus, Rhodey aka War Machine makes an appearance.

