Ready for More? What Comes Next in the MCU After 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'?By Anna Garrison
Apr. 23 2021, Published 12:06 p.m. ET
Throughout 2021, Marvel has been keeping its fans well-fed with entertainment, and people aren't eager to slow down on content anytime soon. After the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, viewers are already eager to get their hands on the next piece of the MCU, especially as "Phase 4" is set to introduce new heroes and villains.
So, what comes after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Here's everything we know so far.
What comes after 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' might be hard to deduce because of filming delays.
The original pre-pandemic Marvel timeline was set up to introduce certain characters from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in the Black Widow film, which would have been released first. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many films and television shows were delayed or stopped entirely.
As a result, the current Marvel release timeline deviates a lot from their initial pre-coronavirus plan, with a few exceptions. Phase 4 of the MCU was supposed to kick off with Black Widow, followed by Eternals, then The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. WandaVision was supposed to follow The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is the exact opposite of what happened in 2021!
The timeline currently in place started with WandaVision, then The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, followed by the Black Widow movie, which will release in July. The next series in the new timeline order is Loki, which arrives to Disney Plus on June 11, 2021. Initially, Loki was set for release in May 2021, but was moved back by a month — it was supposed to follow Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.
Hopefully, despite the new Marvel Phase 4 order, none of the plot points of films will be spoiled! Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release in September 2021, and the Eternals will follow in November 2021, much further down the line than it was initially set to release. Fans are holding out for a The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2, but nothing has been officially announced yet.
Fans are already excited for 'Loki,' which might tie into the time-travel aspects of the MCU.
Marvel fans have been sensing a pattern for Phase 4 that involves plenty of time-travel shenanigans, and Loki is set to address those theories head-on. The plot of the show involves Loki making up for creating a rift in the timeline and being put to work to fix it by the Time Variance Authority.
As MCU fans will recall, Loki wasn't the only character who dabbled in time travel. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers also went back in time to win the heart of his beloved Peggy and live out a peaceful married life. Could this possibly tie back to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with a cameo from the original Captain America himself? Only time will tell.
Marvel always keeps its fans on their toes, and the next installment of the franchise is on its way. For now, you can catch up on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus, and Loki arrives on June 11, also exclusively on Disney Plus.