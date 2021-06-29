Does Blake Moynes Find Love on This Season of 'The Bachelorette'? (SPOILERS)By Sara Belcher
Jun. 28 2021, Published 9:12 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 17 of The Bachelorette.
A familiar face has returned to The Bachelorette this season. Fans of the popular dating franchise get to watch two women hand out roses this year, and fan-favorite Katie Thurston is the first Bachelorette.
It's not uncommon for the producers to bring back a contestant from a previous season to try and win the heart of their newest single, and it seems like Katie's season features former contestant Blake Moynes. But just how far will Blake make it this season?
Who is Blake Moynes, and how far did he make it in Season 16?
Those who tuned into the tumultuous season that was Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season watched Canadian native Blake vie for both women's hearts. After Clare walked away from her season early with Dale Moss at her hip, Blake continued to compete for Tayshia, only to be sent home in Week 8.
The 30-year-old works as a wildlife manager. According to his Bachelorette bio, he's the last single one in his friend group, which is what pushed him to apply for the show.
Despite being sent home, though, it seems as though Blake's not done searching for love on television. In a teaser for the June 28 episode, it's hinted that Blake returns to compete for Katie's heart. It seems he's reached out to Tayshia and asked her to see if he has a shot with Katie. He's confident that Katie's the woman for him (much to the displeasure of the other men).
How far does Blake make it on Katie's season?
When Blake makes his grand return to The Bachelorette, he's sure that he and Katie are meant for each other. But are they really?
As it turns out, Blake's return seems to change the game this season, and Blake makes it all the way to the end. According to known Bachelor Nation spoiler king Reality Steve, during the season finale, Blake gets down on one knee for Katie — and the two are still engaged today.
"As of this moment, I do not know how the Final Four breakdown occurs that gets us to this point," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I just know that Katie got engaged to Blake at the end of filming and they're still together."
Katie has been coy when asked about how her season ends, sharing no spoilers, but Bach Nation sleuths have been eyeing their accounts looking to confirm this — and there's some evidence to suggest that Reality Steve got it right.
Katie is a known cat lover, and Blake recently posted a photo on Instagram posing with a furry feline in a shirt that reads "Cat Daddy."
"Honestly, just trying to even out the ratio on [dog] : [cat] recognition and posts," he wrote. "Cat mama’s and daddy’s [sic] — get your tee and plant a tree. Put your cats [sic] name in the comments. The best, most unique, crazy, or funny and I’ll send you one for free and planting a tree is on me."
To see if Blake really does get down on one knee, you'll have to watch The Bachelorette when it airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.