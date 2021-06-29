Does Blake Moynes Find Love on This Season of 'The Bachelorette'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 17 of The Bachelorette.

A familiar face has returned to The Bachelorette this season. Fans of the popular dating franchise get to watch two women hand out roses this year, and fan-favorite Katie Thurston is the first Bachelorette.

It's not uncommon for the producers to bring back a contestant from a previous season to try and win the heart of their newest single, and it seems like Katie's season features former contestant Blake Moynes. But just how far will Blake make it this season?